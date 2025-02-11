Ethiopian Airlines opens new India route

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ETHIOPIAN Airlines has announced the launch of a new thrice-weekly passenger service to Hyderabad, India, starting from June 16.

This new route exemplifies Ethiopian Airlines’ commitment to expanding its global network and enhancing connectivity between Africa and Asia, providing passengers with convenient travel options, according to officials.

The new flight will commence operations with three midday departures from Addis Ababa to Hyderabad and morning arrivals on the return leg.

Regarding the launch of the new service, Mesfin Tasew, Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, remarked: “We are delighted to commence a new passenger service to Hyderabad.”

Tasew said the first flight to Mumbai, India, in 1971, they had expanded a footprint throughout the Asian country, offering convenient passenger and cargo transportation services.

The executive believes the new service would not only enhance travel options for esteemed passengers but also strengthen trade and tourism ties between the two countries and beyond.

“Additionally, it is also a testament to Ethiopian’s commitment to enhancing its position as the continent’s top carrier with wide connectivity and world-class service,” Tasew said.

– CAJ News