EU pledges solidarity with Africa amid US fallout

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PREVAILING geopolitical tensions have assumed a new dimension with the European Union (EU) seeking to exert its influence in Africa, at a time the United States is seemingly hostile against the continent.

While most of the attention has been on the new US president, Donald Trump, freezing funding to aid agencies and sanctioning some countries in Africa, Europe has gone quietly about its relations with Africa, with a pledge to expand bilateral ties.

Trump’s coming to power, last month, has also triggered some tensions with the EU, with the new government threatening to impose tariffs on European exports.

António Costa, the new president of the European council, is leading the charm offensive on Africa.

On Monday, he engaged on a telephone call with under-fire President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

The call coincided with a fallout between Africa’s most advanced economy and the Trump administration, which has imposed sanctions on South Africa over recently-signed legislation to expropriate some land from the minority whites, without compensation.

“I highlighted the EU’s commitment to deepen ties with South Africa, as a reliable and predictable partner,” Costa said of the call with Ramaphosa.

The Portuguese-born diplomat, at the helm since December 2024, confirmed he would attend the bilateral South Africa-EU summit on March 13.

“I expressed the EU’s full support to South Africa’s leadership of the G20 and its ambition to strengthen multilateral cooperation and the Pact for the Future to address the most pressing global issues,” Costa said.

This is in stark contrast to the American government around South Africa’s presidency of the G20.

Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, last week announced he would not attend the G20 meeting of foreign ministers in Johannesburg, South Africa on February 20 and 21 over the fallout with the African country.

Coincidentally, all of the G20, European Council and US are under new leadership.

Analyst, Sibusiso Gigaba, said of the European Council’s decision, “This is the type of partnership South Africa needs based on mutual respect and predictability. Not bullying and intimidation.”

Besides South Africa, last week, Costa also had trephine engagements with the presidents of Angola and Mozambique, Joao Lourcenco and Daniel Chapo, respectively.

Crucially, he dialed both President Paul Kagame of Rwanda and his counterpart in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, over the escalating crisis in the eastern region of the latter.

“A long-term sustainable solution for the stability of the region must be found,” Costa said.

The European Council is a collegiate body that defines the overall political direction and priorities of the EU.

– CAJ News