MySociaLife launches free online safety program for SA pre-teens

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 11 February 2025 –/ Centre for African Journalists – IN an important step towards improving online safety for children across South Africa, MySociaLife, a local award-winning online safety and digital citizenship training provider, has launched a free program to offer vital digital literacy and online safety training to primary school students in South Africa.

The “Hero Program”, made possible through sponsorship from London-based human-centric AI agency Humaine, targets public schools that lack the financial resources to access such training, despite their students’ significant exposure to social media, gaming, and digital devices.

The MySociaLife Hero Program aims to educate children, via video lessons, about the risks they may face online, including cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content, privacy breaches, and misinformation. With an increasing number of young people spending hours on social media and gaming platforms, the need for a structured, accessible, and age-appropriate online safety curriculum has never been more urgent. Teachers are also supported with a lesson plan they can download and an assessment or quiz for the class to test engagement.

Dean McCoubrey Founder of MySociaLife, emphasised the critical role this initiative plays in shaping safer digital environments for pre-teens. He explained, “Technology has become central to children’s lives, often without the necessary boundaries or education. They’re navigating a complex digital world full of risks they don’t yet understand. Our goal is to empower them with knowledge that helps them stay safe, build digital resilience, and make better online decisions. While in Australia they may ban social media for those under 16, South Africa isn’t there yet. Schools in underfunded areas often can’t afford this type of training, which is why Humaine’s partnership is a lifeline to thousands of students. With their help, our next task is to be able to offer the program in different languages – using AI – making it even more accessible.”

The digital citizenship, media literacy and safety program delivers its content through interactive video modules designed to keep young learners engaged. The curriculum includes key topics such as:

Managing Screen Time: Teaching students how to balance their time online and offline, preventing digital addiction. Cyberbullying Prevention: Helping children recognise and respond to harmful online behaviours. Privacy and Security: Demonstrating how to protect personal information and stay safe from online predators. Spotting Misinformation: Equipping students with tools to discern between factual and misleading content.

McCoubrey added, “Our approach isn’t just about telling kids what not to do online. We encourage critical thinking, creativity, and responsible use of technology. By offering this program free of charge, we’re levelling the playing field for students who previously lacked access to these essential resources.”

The video training, lesson plan and assessments are expected to reach tens of thousands more students nationwide in 2025. MySociaLife is also collaborating with schools, teachers, and parents to provide ongoing support, ensuring that children can apply what they learn in their daily digital interactions.

Positive Impact Beyond the Classroom

While the program is primarily designed for pre-teens, its ripple effects extend to families and communities. Parents often struggle to keep up with rapidly evolving technology and online trends. By including parents in the conversation, MySociaLife helps them guide their children more effectively.

McCoubrey concluded, “A safer internet is possible when education meets technology. Impact initiatives like this empower children to navigate the digital world with confidence and security, and we are proud to partner with Humaine to make that vision a reality.”

Distributed by Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa on behalf of Journalism Web.

– CAJ News