OP–ED: The Algorithm for Equality Rewiring STEM to Accelerate Girls and Women

by CHRISTIAN NAIDOO

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE world runs on algorithms. They power economies, industries, and the way we experience daily life, but algorithms are only as good as the data they are built on.

The structures governing STEM have been trained on flawed inputs, reinforcing patterns that have kept women on the margins of industries shaping the future.

Women make up nearly 50% of the global populationbut represent only 35% of the workforce in science and engineering fields. In emerging industries—such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and quantum computing—the gender gap is even wider. A reportby theWorld Economic Forumfound that only 22% of AI professionals worldwide are women, meaning that the technologies shaping the future are being built with incomplete perspectives. The problem is not a lack of talent or ambition, it is a system that has not been designed to fully include women.

If we want to see the scales change, we need to rewrite the algorithm and rethink the rules that govern opportunity, leadership, and innovation in STEM.

As the world marks International Day for Women and Girls in STEM under the theme “Women and Girls in Science Leadership: A New Era for Sustainability,” the focus must shift from progress to acceleration.

Women at the helm of technological innovation

Technology is not neutral. It mirrors its creators. When women are absent from decision-making roles in STEM, we don’t just lose representation, we lose progress. The consequences are already evident. In medical research for example, diseases often present differently in women, yet historically, most clinical trials have been conducted on male subjects. The result is misdiagnoses and delayed treatments. In engineering, safety gear has long been designed for the average male body, increasing risks for women in fields like manufacturing, aviation, and emergency response. These are not just oversights; they are system failures that persist because the people designing the solutions are not representative of the people using them.

The next era of AI, cybersecurity, climate science, and green technology must be shaped by those who embrace diverse perspectives. When women lead in these fields, innovation expands, and solutions become more inclusive. Progress comes from fully integrating women into the core of technological advancement.

Beyond the Pipeline

Initiatives to bring more women into STEM have often focused on participation, assuming the main challenge is access. However, the issue extends beyond the pipeline to visibility. Girls engage with technology daily through gaming, social media, and digital culture, yet they rarely see women leading the industries behind these platforms. They recognise influencers, content creators, and viral stars but not the engineers, data scientists, and AI developers shaping the digital world.

Representation shapes perceptions across culture, education, and media. STEM careers are often viewed as highly technical, yet they are also creative and deeply influential. Women in science and technology contribute to groundbreaking advancements, shaping industries, designing solutions, and driving innovation. Their visibility should extend beyond academic journals to cultural spaces where influence is shaped. True change comes from more than inspiration; it requires mentorship, access to opportunities, and direct industry connections.

As a leader in this sector, I want to see more young women who not only aspire to enter STEM but who see themselves in leadership, who envision themselves in roles like mine and beyond. That shift doesn’t happen through passive encouragement; it happens when young women see tangible pathways, when they witness women making decisions that shape industries, and when they understand that leadership in STEM is not an exception, but an expectation.

Stopping the Silent Exodus

Women enter STEM with ambition and talent, yet many leave at alarming rates because the system is not designed for them to thrive. Women in STEM report significantly higher levels of burnout, imposter syndrome, and workplace discrimination than their male counterparts, according to the UNESCO Science Report, 2023. They are more likely to be passed over for leadership opportunities, experience wage stagnation, and face structural penalties for career breaks.

Retention means creating an environment where women in STEM can build long-term, fulfilling careers.Success in STEM is often measured by metrics that prioritise long hours and constant availability over innovation and meaningful contributions. Women in these fields frequently take on additional responsibilities such as mentorship, diversity initiatives, and workplace culture-building roles that add immense value but are rarely factored into career progression. Recognising and rewarding these contributions is essential to creating environments where talent is retained, leadership pathways are clear, and the industry continues to evolve.

Who gets funded, gets to build the future

Financial capital is a gateway to innovation, yet access remains unequal. According to a 2023 report by PitchBook, women-led startups receive less than 3% of global venture capital, and female researchers secure less funding and fewer grants, despite producing equally high-impact work. This disparity is not a reflection of talent but of structural barriers to funding and opportunity.

Economic inclusion drives STEM progress. Reprogramming the algorithm for equality requires investment models that create real opportunities for women-led ventures and research projects. Initiatives like the Huawei Women in Tech Digital Skills Training Programme are helping to reshape this landscape by equipping women entrepreneurs and government leaders with advanced technological skills and leadership development. Now in its fourth year, the programme has provided training to over 300 women, expanding their expertise in AI, cloud computing, and 5G, while fostering strong professional networks.

The acceleration of women in STEM depends on access to the right resources, skills, and opportunities. Investing in women today drives the innovation and technological advancements shaping industries right now.The future is being written now. Women must be the ones coding it.

NB: Christina Naidoo is chief operating officer (COO) for Huawei South Africa.

– CAJ News