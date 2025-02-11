SA Home Affairs undergoes digital transformation

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

Western Cape Bureau

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – FORMERLY a maligned department, South Africa’s Home Affairs is undergoing a digital transformation, to turn around its fortunes and enhance service delivery.

This is a leap from the past when South Africa used manual, paper-based systems dating from the previous century.

As part of expanding access and inclusion, the department is working to ensure that every person who is legally entitled to a Smart ID is able to get one, by fixing the information technology block that currently still forces naturalised citizens and permanent residents to use the less-secure green ID books.

As President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in last week’s State of the Nation Address, Home Affairs aims to introduce an Electronic Travel Authorisation system to begin automating the visa process through Machine Learning and artificial intelligence (AI).

“At the heart of these reforms is a mindset shift that recognises that data is the currency of the future – and that it is the individual that owns their own data,” said Leon Schreiber, Minister of Home Affairs.

Speaking in the National Assembly, as legislators debated the president’s address, he revealed a new portal for the Trusted Tour Operator Scheme would go live on Wednesday.

This is aimed at boosting the tourism industry.

Through this portal, vetted tour operators will immediately be able to submit group visa applications to bring many more tourists from India and China to visit South Africa.

– CAJ News