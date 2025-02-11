Zambia mining expo returns to Copperbelt

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 400 delegates from across the globe are to attend the annual Zambia International Mining and Energy Conference and Exhibition (ZIMEC) next month.

The 12th edition of the event is set for Kitwe on March 19 and 20.

It will make its third appearance in Zambia’s Copperbelt, where the government and private sector would seek investment.

ZIMEC is the largest and most established mining and energy industry event in the country convening national, regional, and international stakeholders.

From 20 countries, government leaders, corporate executives, investors, thought leaders and exhibitors are to participate.

Africa and the Middle East (AME) Trade is organizing ZIMEC, in partnership with the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development, the Ministry of Energy, the Zambia Development Agency, the Industrial Development Corporation as well as the Association of Zambian Mineral Exploration Companies.

“ZIMEC 2025 will be a packed programme complete with an international exhibition co-located with the main conference drawing national, regional and global companies showcasing relevant practical solutions and innovations driving industry progress and meeting key market needs,” organizers stated.

“Along with technical content and workshops delegates can expect to learn, network and socialise with like-minded professionals drawn from all key industry verticals, organisational types and professions including CEOs, investors, mine managers, finance executives, plant managers and senior leaders of government and multilateral organisations.”

Mining, particularly of copper, is Zambia’s major source of income.

– CAJ News