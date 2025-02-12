Check Point, Wi partner for Cloud security

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – CHECK Point Software Technologies and Wiz to address the growing challenges enterprises face securing hybrid cloud environments.

The two are a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions and leading cloud security provider, respectively.

This collaboration bridges the longstanding gap between cloud network security and Cloud Native Application Protection (CNAPP) through technological integration and strategic business alliance, delivering an industry-leading unified, holistic security solution.

Nadav Zafrir, Chief Executive Officer at Check Point, said the partnership was formalised in order to create a new security paradigm, combining Check Point’s cloud network security expertise with Wiz’s CNAPP leadership to deliver comprehensive protection across hybrid mesh environments.

“Together, we are transforming how organisations manage risk, enabling teams to collaborate with greater efficiency and control,” Zafrir said.

Experts report today’s enterprises operate in complex environments where network and cloud security often function in silos, creating critical visibility and control gaps.

Cloud network security teams lack context about cloud-specific risks, while cloud security teams struggle to understand how cloud network security controls protect assets. This fragmentation leads to inefficiencies, misconfigurations, and increased cyber risks.

“Bringing together Wiz’s leading CNAPP technology and Check Point’s expertise in cloud network security enhances visibility and prioritises risks more effectively,” said Assaf Rappaport, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Wiz.

The companies said the collaboration underscores their long-term commitment to driving security innovation and addressing the most pressing cloud security challenges faced by modern enterprises.

– CAJ News