Historic diamond sales from Botswana

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – LUCARA Diamond, operating in Botswana, has completed one of the most significant diamond sales in recent history.

The company has sold two stones, the 549-carat Sethunya and 1 080-carat Eva Star, for a combined sum of US$54 million and recognized $44 million in revenue net of fees, excluding royalties.

The diamonds were recovered in 2021 and 2023 respectively at the Karowe Mine.

“The sale of these two extraordinary diamonds further validates our investment in the Karowe underground project,” said William Lamb, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lucara.

“The unique characteristics of Karowe’s kimberlite, particularly in the South Lobe, continue to amaze us with its ability to produce diamonds of exceptional size and quality,” he said from Vancouver.

“The mineralogy we’re seeing is truly unprecedented in the industry, consistently delivering Type IIa diamonds of remarkable clarity and size.”

Lamb said the company remains committed to its innovative approach to diamond recovery and ensuring maximum value realization for these unique assets.

Diamonds are the heartbeat of the economy of Botswana, the Southern African country where Karowe Mine has been operational since 2012.

– CAJ News