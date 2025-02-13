Aid workers murdered in South Sudan

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – TWO more aid workers have been killed in the volatile South Sudan.

They were staff of Oxfam, whose name the agency has revealed as Gatdet Nhial Jock Manyal and Gatjek Kueth.

Unknown assailants killed the pair in an armed robbery this week in the town of Motot in Jonglei state.

They were working as security guards at an Oxfam food distribution location, when they were attacked.

The facility is at a drop off zone for World Food Programme (WFP) distributions, managed by Oxfam.

Both men died from gunshot wounds. Oxfam paid tribute to the workers and strongly condemned the attack.

Felix Koske, Oxfam’s acting Country Director in South Sudan, said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two valued colleagues and our thoughts are with their families at this most difficult time.”

“It is vital that aid workers and communities are able to ensure life-saving supplies reach those in need, without any threat to their own lives, and we strongly condemn this horrific attack.”

Oxfam has been working in Sudan for over 30 years and works alongside local partners to provide life-saving food, cash, clean water and sanitation supplies.

The country has suffered insecurity since independence in 2011, and a civil war that erupted two years later. Aid workers have been targeted.

– CAJ News