American tech to power Africa solar uptake

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – ENAMAX-Kenya, a renewable energy solutions provider in East Africa, and Energy America are collaborating to advancing solar energy adoption across Kenya and the African continent.

Energy America (EA) is a United States-based solar module manufacturer, hence the partnership is anticipated to harness American technology to deliver high-efficiency, American-engineered solar solutions, supporting Kenya’s clean energy transition and sustainable development goals.

EA and Enamax-Kenya will work with local governments, energy regulators and key stakeholders to facilitate major solar power project executions.

The initiative will prioritise utility-scale solar farms, commercial and industrial installations in addition to rural electrification programme.

The partnership will leverage project financing opportunities through the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Exim Bank), ensuring the scalability and long-term sustainability of these initiatives.

EA will engage Ganymede Utilities to oversee overall project construction, providing engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and American technology-turnkey solutions for government infrastructure projects.

Additionally, Centauri, EA’s advanced engineering division, is to spearhead project engineering efforts, focusing on the development of major power plants and capital infrastructure projects across Africa.

These initiatives will include feasibility studies, grid integration, energy storage solutions, and innovative engineering designs tailored to Africa’s energy landscape.

Zoheb Khan, Vice President (Solar) at EA, said, “By partnering with Enamax-Kenya, we aim to empower businesses, communities, and industries with cutting-edge solar solutions that enhance Kenya’s renewable energy infrastructure.”

EA has a global production capacity of 15GW.

“This collaboration represents a major step forward in Kenya’s clean energy sector,” said Kola Hesborn, Chief Executive Officer at Enamax-Kenya.

– CAJ News