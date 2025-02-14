Egyptian early-stage firm set for Silicon Valley

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – EGYPTIAN startups have received support to get access to the world’s leading tech companies, thanks to an initiative launched by the Silicon Valley-based firm, Sprintly Partners.

It specialises in empowering startups for growth and expansion.

Sprintly has launched the aptly titled “From Egypt to The Valley” initiative.

The scheme was launched with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) at an event that brought together key investors, entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders in the capital, Cairo.

Initially, 12 startups will benefit, selected by Sprintly in collaboration with other firms, including AUC Venture Lab, Plug and Play and 500 Global.

“This isn’t just about pitching to investors,” said Yousra Gaballah, Sprintly Partners Founder and Chief Executive Officer, in her keynote speech.

“It’s about giving Egyptian startups a real shot at global success. With the right connections, mentorship, and funding, these founders can build companies that thrive on an international scale.”

This initiative is part of a bigger vision “From Africa to The Valley”, creating a bridge for high-potential startups across the continent to access global investment and growth opportunities.

Sprintly assured that the initiative underscored the push to help Egyptian startups scale beyond local markets and secure global opportunities.

