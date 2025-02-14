Kenya flags off first digital Centre of Excellence

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA has flagged off the first of its proposed 100 Centre of Excellence Digital Innovation Hubs, aimed at driving technological growth among the youth.

The site hand-over and groundbreaking ceremony has been held at the Dagoretti South in the capital, Nairobi.

The hub is to be powered by the Jitume and Konza Technopolis, in partnership with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Information and Communication Technology Authority and the National Government Constituencies Development Fund Board.

John Tanui, the Principal Secretary: State Department for ICT and Digital Economy, said the milestone was part of a broader national plan to establish the 100 Centers of Excellence across the East African country and a mission to position it as a leader in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector.

At the centre of the BPO strategy is to create digital skills for youth.

“By equipping Kenyans with cutting-edge digital skills, these hubs will create thousands of job opportunities, drive economic growth, and foster a culture of innovation and digital empowerment nationwide,” Tanui said.

Kenya is considering digital jobs amid a struggle to create jobs in the formal sector.

In 2024, the government of President William Ruto faced rolling youth-led protests over unemployment and economic challenges.

