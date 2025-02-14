M23 allegedly expels thousands from Goma refugee camps

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE March 23 Movement (M23) armed group has reportedly ordered tens of thousands of displaced people to leave the camps around Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

This could exacerbate an already dire humanitarian situation.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) reports that on February 9, the M23 told camp leaders and residents west of Goma, North Kivu’s provincial capital, that they had 72 hours to leave Bulengo and Lushagala camps among others.

International humanitarian law, applicable to the armed conflict in eastern Congo, prohibits the forced displacement of civilians except for their security or for imperative military reasons.

“The M23’s order to forcibly remove tens of thousands of displaced people from camps to areas with no support is both cruel and a possible war crime,” said Clémentine de Montjoye, senior Africa researcher at HRW.

The official said Rwanda and other countries with influence over the M23 should press the armed group to immediately change course. Rwanda has denied charges of backing M23.

HRW reports it spoke with 22 former camp residents, camp leaders and witnesses to abuse, and analysed satellite imagery showing some dismantled camps.

Prior to the January offensive by the M23 and Rwanda forces on Goma, the city had over 1 million residents and over 500 000 displaced people, most in displacement sites north and west of the city.

During the fighting, nearly 3 000 combatants and civilians were killed and thousands more injured, according to the United Nations.

The affected camps were hosting over 100 000 people.

The Lushagala camp has been looted and humanitarian organisations report they have been unable to carry out their work there.

De Montjoye said Rwandan forces and the M23 should abide by international humanitarian law and cease the unlawful displacement of civilians.

“Concerned governments should press all the parties to uphold the rights of displaced people and ensure that access to humanitarian aid is fully restored and protected.”

Leaders are meeting for the African Union Summit in Ethiopia this weekend, with the crisis in DRC set to feature.

– CAJ News