New AU chair election a bruising battle

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – ON the eve of the election of the next chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), a candidate has accused rivals of a smear online campaign against him.

That is how the race for the position is shaping up to be a bruising battle.

Leaders will elect the candidate to succeed Moussa Faki, the Chadian diplomat whose second term is ending.

It is a three-horse race featuring former Kenya Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and former Madagascar Foreign Minister Richard James Randriamandrato.

Youssouf’s camp has accused rivals of underhand tactics.

“The rumours spread on social media by our competitors reveal their fear of our candidate’s momentum,” said Moussa Mohamed Obar, Djibouti Director of Communication: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“Tomorrow, February 15, the Heads of State will choose the best leader for Africa’s future. And that leader is Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.”

Obar said Youssouf’s commitment and “deep knowledge” of the AU were unmatched.

“No other candidate can claim such experience. With him, victory will be Africa’s.”

In terms of prominence, Odinga appears the favourite.

Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013, he has been at the helm of Kenyan politics since 2013.

The government in the East African country is upbeat of his victory, with President William Ruto congratulating him in advance.

“With your proven track record of transformative leadership and dedication to Africa’s progress, you are undoubtedly suited for the AUC chair,” Ruto said.

However, despite his experience, critics accuse him of destablising Kenya each of the five times he has failed in his bid for the country’s presidency.

Somali-based analyst, Elham Ishmael, said, “Somalis worldwide strongly support Mahmoud Ali Youssouf for AUC chairman and completely reject Odinga.”

“His history of causing division and instability in Kenya shows that giving him any power in the AU would be a disaster for Africa. It’s time to stop him before he causes more harm,” Ishmael said.

Randriamandrato was modest.

“Commitment, vision and unity will be at the heart of my commitment to building the Africa of tomorrow,” he stated.

His government believes he is the right candidate for the influential position.

“His visionary leadership will unite Africa and drive us toward a prosperous future,” said Rasata Rafaravavitafika, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Elections for the AUC chair are largely closely-fought affairs, including in 2012 when there was a deadlock between South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Jean Ping of Gabon, the incumbent. Ping’s term was thus extended by six months.

A candidate needs a two-thirds majority, equating to 36 votes, to be declared the winner.

Dlamini Zuma eventually won but did not contest the 2017 poll after returning to his country to contest for the presidency of the ruling African National Congress, which failed.

In 2017, Faki was elected after seven rounds of voting.

– CAJ News