African Union election outcome sparks Djibouti-Kenya fallout

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – IT is only days after the election of Mahmoud Ali Youssouf chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) but diplomatic sparks are already flying between his country, Djibouti, and Kenya.

Youssouf’s main rival in the elections to the African Union (AU) headquarters in Ethiopia this past Saturday was ex-Kenya Prime Minister, Raila Odinga.

After six rounds of voting in a closely-fought election, the Djibouti foreign minister (59) emerged the winner.

Upon returning home to the fellow East African country, Kenyan president, William Ruto, was quoted as addressing the media that the outcome was a “lost opportunity” for Africa.

“I would not be telling the truth if I didn’t say I’m disappointed,” he said.

“I’m disappointed that Raila Amolo Odinga did not win because he was the best candidate,” Ruto said.

“And I have regret for Africa that they missed an opportunity to be saved by the finest of our continent,” Ruto added.

It is a mystery how a man (80), who has lost five times in Kenyan presidential elections, including one against Ruto in 2022, can be dubbed “Africa’s finest.”

Djibouti has hit back, denouncing Ruto’s sentiments as “dishonest.”

“Thirty-three (33) heads of state chose Mahmoud, the right choice for Africa’s challenges, refusing to let the AU be hostage to Kenyan domestic politics,” said Moussa Mohamed Obar, Djibouti Director of Communication: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

He also led Youssouf’s campaign for the position.

“Africa deserved better than Raila,” Mahmoud charged.

He described Youssouf’s election as “a proud moment for Djibouti and a new chapter for the African Union.”

Analysts from Kenya commented on their president’s utterances and the outcome of the election.

Kimathi Njebi said the narrative that Odinga was the best candidate put Kenya in bad light.

“It’s abrasive and dishonest of our country’s goodwill to the new chairperson,” Njebi said.

Ruto had as an immediate response to the results congratulating the new chairperson.

Henry Kamala said, “This is not Raila losing, but more of Kenya losing. Once considered a leading influence, especially in East and Central Africa, it appears the country has slid low.”

His loss has been attributed to Kenya’s diplomatic differences with fellow regional and continental counterparts especially on prevailing issues.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) accuses Ruto’s government of siding with Rwanda in the insurgency in eastern Congo.

New African Union Commission (AUC) deputy chairperson, Malika Haddadi

Recently, it was reported Ruto had discussed the DRC crisis, without consulting fellow African countries, with French president, Emmanuel Macron. This at a time of relations between France and Francophone Africa at an all-time low.

Reportedly, this Ruto-Macron discussion ruffled these former colonies.

Kenya is also seen as a pro-West and pro-Israel, in stark contrast to the AU, which advocates for a two-state resolution to the Middle East crisis.

Meanwhile, the Djibouti-Kenya fallout pales into significance compared with the escalating political crises in the African continent.

In addition to the DRC conflict, war is raging in Sudan.

The Sahel region has been synonymous with violent extremism and unconstitutional change of governments.

Africa has some countries most affected by climate change, marked by extreme interchange between flooding and drought.

Youssouf has called the upcoming term as “a highly demanding mission.”

He is to be sworn-in in March, succeeding Chadian Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat congratulated Youssouf and incoming deputy chairperson, Algerian Malika Haddadi, for their “brilliant election.”

“I look forward to working with your teams to ensure a smooth transition period,” he said in Addis Ababa.

– CAJ News