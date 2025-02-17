Bedford Centre introduces paperless parking system

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE Bedford Centre in Johannesburg has launched a ticketless parking system, set to go live later this month.

Designed to streamline access and improve entry and exit times, the advanced system uses License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology, eliminating the need for paper tickets and providing a hassle-free experience for shoppers and visitors.

Upon arrival, the LPR cameras at the front and back of the vehicle will capture the number plate, including those of motorcycles, before automatically raising the barrier.

By removing tickets from the process, Bedford aims to reduce waste and eliminate the risk of lost or swapped tickets. The LPR technology is to ensure accurate entry and exit tracking, improving overall safety.

“Adopting ticketless parking is a significant step towards modernizing Bedford’s operations,” said Linda Linnow, Centre Manager at Bedford.

“We are always looking for ways to improve convenience and efficiency for our shoppers, and this system will ensure a faster, more secure parking experience.”

Two payment options available. Visitors may use pay stations or lane exit units.

Visitors are advised to remember their vehicle registration numbers, as they would need this for payment at the pay station, unless they choose to tap and pay with their credit or debit card upon exit.

Woolworths and Pick n Pay in Bedford will meanwhile continue to provide their shoppers with free validated parking.

– CAJ News