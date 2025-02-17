High-speed connectivity for airlines plying Egypt

from AHMED MOOLA in Cairo, Egypt

Egypt Bureau

CAIRO, (CAJ News) – SKY-FIVE Arabia, a broadband connectivity provider to aircraft, has partnered Africa for Information Technology and Aviation (AITA) to introduce in-flight connectivity (IFC) for airlines operating in Egypt.

The landmark deal, using air-to-ground (A2G) technology, is welcomed as a milestone marking a significant advancement in aviation connectivity across the region.

Under the collaboration, AITA is to provide IFC services to all airlines in Egypt, utilizing this technology developed by SKYFive.

The technology, already in operation across Europe, ensures broadband connectivity for passengers and crew.

According to experts, while the aviation industry surges across the Middle East and Africa, with Egypt being a key destination, inflight connectivity remains, due to associated costs and technology limitations.

The partnership is anticipated to position Egypt on the global map of the latest IFC technology adoption and increase the asset value of the equipped aircraft.

It is to place the Egyptian aviation industry on a par with global leading airlines already using SKYFive technology through Viasat’s European Aviation Network (EAN).

Additionally, this will enable Egyptian airlines to remain connected over Europe through the SKYFive/Viasat Roaming Agreement.

“This agreement with SKYFive Arabia is a transformative milestone for Egypt’s aviation sector,” said Mohamed Al Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of AITA.

SKYFive Arabia said the investment in advanced A2G technology would revolutionise aviation connectivity in Egypt and beyond.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth,” CEO, Mohamed AbdelRehim, stated.

– CAJ News