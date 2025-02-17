Leadership change at McDonald’s South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – GREG Solomon has stepped down as chief executive officer of McDonald’s South Africa.

This brings the curtain down a career spanning almost 30 years, half of which he was the CEO.

“After 29 wonderful years with McDonald’s South Africa, including 15 years as CEO of, and the company have mutually agreed that now is the right time for him to step down,” said Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s South Africa.

“Leadership changes are natural for any organisation and while Greg has built a strong foundation that has been established, now is the time to welcome new leadership.”

Padiachy noted Solomon had guided the company through its milestones and its greatest challenges.

Over the past 15 years, he has spearheaded the addition of 230 new restaurants resulting in a total portfolio of over 400 restaurants.

“Under his leadership, the brand has grown significantly, becoming stronger, more resilient, and deeply rooted in our community,” Padiachy said.

Solomon will remain as a Board member.

“His presence during the next six months as the CEO of Mcdonald’s South Africa will help facilitate a seamless transition for the incoming CEO, our employees, franchisees, our crew, and customers,” Padiachy added.

– CAJ News