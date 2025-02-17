Limpopo to hold first SMME awards

from BAATSHEBA RAMASHALA in Polokwane

Limpopo Bureau

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – STANDARD Bank and the Limpopo Provincial Government (LPG) will in April host the inaugural Limpopo Business Awards to honour excelling small, micro and medium-sized enterprises (SMME) in the region.

Scheduled for April 2, the awards aim to celebrate the SMMEs that are driving innovation, creating jobs and uplifting communities.

It will shine a spotlight on businesses that have demonstrated resilience, longevity and a commitment to sustainable growth, celebrating excellence across key economic sectors.

The awards will prioritise industries that contribute significantly to the local economy, spanning some sectors across ten categories.

Sectors include agriculture, construction, education and training, energy utilities, health and wellness, mining and quarrying, transport and logistics, tourism and hospitality among others.

“Our commitment to SMMEs goes far beyond finance,” said Sydney Hlatshwayo, Head of Coverage (Limpopo) at Business and Commercial Banking, Standard Bank South Africa.

He said Standard Bank provided relevant and targeted products and solutions to help businesses start, manage and grow their operations.

“Through initiatives like the Limpopo Business Awards, we are reaffirming our support for businesses that are reshaping the province’s future as their trusted partner for growth,” Hlatshwayo said.

Limpopo’s economy, which is valued at approximately R509 billion, remains a key contributor to South Africa’s overall gross domestic product (GDP).

Mining (25 percent) personal services (24 percent) and the finance sector (14 percent) drive the local economy.

Economic challenges, including an unemployment rate of 26,1 percent are setbacks.

Gavin Pratt, the Head of Department of Limpopo Provincial Treasury, lauded local SMMEs.

“The Limpopo Business Awards celebrate the visionaries who turn challenges into opportunities and ideas into success,” Pratt said.

– CAJ News