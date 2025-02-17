Mnangagwa rules out divisive term extension

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated that he will not govern in Zimbabwe beyond his second term.

This position eases the anxiety in the country as well the tensions within the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF).

A section of the governing party has been advocating for Mnangagwa to extend his second and final term, which ends in 2028, to at least 2030, apparently paving way for the cancellation of presidential terms.

This has seen by a rival faction as denying his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga, the ascension to the presidency.

However, addressing editors at the State House in the capital Harare, Mnangagwa emphasised he would uphold the constitution and vacate office when his term lapses.

“I have two terms, and these terms are very definite, and I’m so democratic,” he said.

“When they come to an end, I will step aside and my party will elect my successor. That is clear…….as clear as daylight.”

Mnangagwa added, “Those that have other imaginations, it’s a democratic society for people to dream.”

He was reminded supporters were persuading him, amid the divisions in the party that has ruled since independence 45 years ago.

“I will persuade the persuaders not to persuade me….so that I remain constitutionalist,” Mnangagwa added.

Mnangagwa (82) came to power after the military coup that ousted president Robert Mugabe (deceased) in 2017, and won elections a year later.

His current term resumed in 2023.

Critics say under his administration, human rights abuses, corruption and the economy have worsened and the economy deteriorated.

However, he has been credited for spearheading some infrastructure projects and improvements of agriculture.

– CAJ News