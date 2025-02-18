Kenya aims for 100 ICT centres of excellence

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Kenyan government has broken ground on the first of 100 planned information and communications (ICT) Centres of Excellence, aimed at empowering youth with digital and remote work opportunities.

Eliud Owalo, Deputy Chief of Staff: Performance and Delivery Management, in the President’s office, has presided over the exercise, which he also said would stem the migration of youth from villages to urban areas or overseas to seek job opportunities.

The landmark centre of excellence has been flagged off in the area of Asembo, Siaya County, west of Kenya.

The government of President William Ruto plans to establish two such centres per county.

“This is part and parcel of President Ruto’s digital economy agenda, where we aim to empower our youth by way of digital skills and digital jobs,” Owalo said.

Government will finance the construction of the facilities and installation of ICT equipment and the internet.

The newly-announced centres of excellence complement an ongoing project to establish 1 450 ICT hubs, which equates to one per each ward in the East African country.

That is a partnership featuring the national government, the Constitutional Development Fund and members of parliament in the respective constituencies.

This is under the Jitume (Send Yourself) initiative.

Of the new project and the Jitume scheme, Owalo said, “It’s going to be a game changer.”

“It’s amazing that in one month, each child will be getting KSh200 000 (about US$1 550) on average right here in the village,” he added.

According to the official, each hub will have the capacity to train 300 youth in one shift, with capability of two or three shifts per day.

– CAJ News