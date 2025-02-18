Korea contributes to Kenya food security

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – THE Republic of Korea has contributed US$5 million to build resilience and improve food security for vulnerable communities in Kenya.

Arid and semi-arid regions are to benefit.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has made the funds available to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP).

“The Republic of Korea’s commitment to supporting vulnerable families in Kenya is commendable,” said Lauren Landis, WFP’s director in Kenya.

The envoy noted the contribution came at a time when people in the arid and semi-arid areas faced the risk of both droughts and floods, exacerbating food insecurity and increasing humanitarian needs.

“This project will equip communities with the tools and resources they need to prepare and build sustainable livelihoods,” Landis said.

Below-normal rainfall is forecast for the upcoming March-May rainy season.

The contribution will enable WFP to support more than 158 000 people like smallholder farmers, pastoralists, women and youth, to restore degraded ecosystems, create economic opportunities, and strengthen early warning systems.

Nam Sangkyoo, Korea’s Deputy Ambassador to Kenya, said the Asian country recognised the urgent need to build resilience and food security in Kenya.

“By partnering with WFP, we are empowering communities to break the cycle of crises and build a future where they can thrive,” Sangkyoo.

– CAJ News