New lease of life for marginalised Tanzanian children

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – A DOOR has been opened for Tanzanian children facing critical illnesses but are eager to experience the life-changing impact of a wish come true.

This follows the Tumaini La Maisha (TLM) and Make-A-Wish International celebrating the official launch of Make-A-Wish Tanzania, coinciding with International Childhood Cancer Day.

It is a milestone, marking the first member of the Make-A-Wish International network based in Africa.

Make-A-Wish Tanzania will be run as a programme of TLM, a charity dedicated to ensuring access to quality services for children with cancer in east African nation.

TLM treats approximately 1 000 children with cancer annually across multiple sites in Tanzania, although the need remains great, with an estimated 4 500 children currently affected by cancer.

Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, said the launch brought them closer to their goal of reaching every eligible child.

“Together, we can restore childhood to children facing critical illnesses, bringing lasting positive impacts for them and their families,” Manzo said.

Make-A-Wish is now present in almost 50 countries.

“We are honoured to launch Make-A-Wish Tanzania and bring the healing power of a wish to children facing critical illnesses,” Trish Scanlan, CEO of TLM, said.

Initially, the organisation will work with Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam to identify and support eligible children.

– CAJ News