Zambia response to disaster goes digital

from ARNOLD MULENGA in Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia Bureau

LUSAKA, (CAJ News) – ZAMBIA is adopting a digital approach to disaster mitigation and management with the introduction of drone technology.

This is a breakthrough for the Southern African country that is located in a region that is one of the most impacted by climate change mishaps, including floods and droughts.

The government has received three drones, in a project funded by the European Union (EU) and World Food Programme (WFP).

Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Zambia representative in the country, described drones as a “game changer” for disaster management because they enable accurate mapping, modelling and faster decision-making.

“With this donation, we are helping Zambia adopt a digital approach to disaster response – one that enhances efficiency and saves lives,” the envoy said.

The drones, made available to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DDMU), comprise aerial surveillance and infrared cameras and are said to be able to detect damage that is invisible to the human eye.

They are also equipped to support search and rescue missions.

Drones, formally referred to as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are anticipated to enable Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit to conduct rapid assessments, monitor damage caused by floods, storms, and droughts, map affected areas and strengthen emergency response efforts.

Zambia is enduring its driest weather in decades.

Intermittently, floods hit the country, resulting in water borne diseases.

– CAJ News