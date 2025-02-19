Huawei unveils future of mobile devices

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI has unveiled a spectacular line-up of audio, wearable, tablets and foldable products at its Innovative Product Launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The launch event saw the release of the Mate XT Ultimate Design, rated the world’s first commercial tri fold smartphone.

“Born out of a bold undertaking of the impossible, Huawei had to make several engineering breakthroughs to achieve this new foldable design, redefining the industry,” Huawei stated.

The new Huawei MatePad Pro 13.2 is also said to set new standards for tablets with a spectacular display and PC-level productivity enhancements.

Huawei also announced two other new products, the brand’s first hooked earphones, the FreeArc, and the Band 10.

The Huawei Mate XT | Ultimate Design will be available in South Africa in April. The MatePad Pro 13.2″ will also be available in the same month.

The Band 10 will be the first to be available locally, in March, while the FreeArc will be available in May.

– CAJ News