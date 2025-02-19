Japan funding boost food security in Malawi

from MAVHUTO BANDA in Lilongwe, Malawi

Malawi Bureau

LILONGWE, (CAJ News) – JAPAN has contributed US$1,75 million to address food insecurity, help vulnerable communities recover from natural disasters and enhance the local agricultural export capacity in Malawi.

Japan’s Ambassador to Malawi, Yoichi Oya, has announced the funding.

“Japan remains committed to supporting Malawi’s efforts to overcome food insecurity and foster sustainable development,” Oya assured.

“By addressing immediate needs and investing in agricultural export capacity, we aim to contribute to a brighter future for Malawians.”

The funding will support national efforts to provide food assistance during the lean season, which is expected to be particularly challenging due to recent back-to-back emergencies.

With this support, WFP will procure, transport and distribute 786 metric tonnes of maize, reaching 71 000 vulnerable people.

These efforts support vulnerable communities who face severe food insecurity due to consecutive climate shocks, including Tropical Cyclone Freddy (2023), and the El Niño-induced drought (2024).

“This support reflects the strong partnership between Japan and Malawi. It will provide life-saving food assistance while also helping the country build long-term food security and economic opportunities,” said Simon Denhere, acting WFP Malawi director.

Beyond emergency relief, Japan is investing $1 million to scale-up Malawi’s sesame export capacity.

Charles Kalemba, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, welcomed Japan’s support in strengthening Malawi’s national response to food insecurity.

“This timely gesture complements the government’s efforts in providing much-needed relief to vulnerable communities affected by climate shocks while boosting our national food stocks,” Kalemba said.

– CAJ News