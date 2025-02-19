Mauritius miner concerned at eastern DRC conflict

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – ALPHAMIN Resources has hinted at halting operations in the eastern Democratic of Congo (DRC) as rebels take over the minerals-rich region.

The intimation by the Mauritius-based mining firm is the aftermath of the March 23 Movement (M23) insurgents having further continued their advance and seized the city of Bukavu, the second largest city in the troubled (DRC), following its seizure of the city of Goma in late January.

Alphamin stated its mine is located in a remote area and, at this time the company continues to operate within guidance parameters.

“As a result of the continued advance of the insurgents, the operating risk profile of the company has increased and any further significant escalation of the conflict could result in mining operations being affected,” it stated.

Alphamin assured that the safety of the company’s employees and contractors and compliance with the DRC and international laws remained its committed focus.

“The company is closely monitoring the situation as it continues to progress, and will provide further updates if required,” it added.

Alphamin specializes in mining tin, one of numerous minerals DRC is endowed with.

