Thousands of Congolese flee to Burundi

from OMEGA SSUUNA in Bujumbura, Burundi

Burundi Bureau

BUJUMBURA, (CAJ News) – UP to 15 000 Congolese have fled to Burundi from the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over the last few days.

The new influx joins the 91 000 refugees and asylum-seekers Burundi currently hosts, mainly from the DRC, many of whom have been in the country for decades.

Most of those arriving are Congolese, mainly from the Bukavu area in South Kivu province, where the situation continues to deteriorate.

A smaller number of Burundian nationals have also returned to their country fleeing clashes, which first escalated in Goma in North Kivu province of the DRC.

Matthew Saltmarsh, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spokesperson, said people are mainly arriving at the Gatumba border post close to the largest city, Bujumbura, exhausted and traumatised.

Many are separated from their families with little information on their whereabouts.

There are also reports of thousands arriving through unofficial border points including along the Rusizi River near Rugombo, with reports of several individuals drowning.

“Conditions in the communities near the border are extremely dire, with a lack of shelter, water and sanitation facilities,” Saltmarsh said.

In one location, an additional 10 400 people are currently sheltering in schools and a local stadium on the DRC side as they wait to be relocated to safer settlements further inland.

The situation in the eastern DRC remains challenging, with recent clashes in South Kivu forcing more than 150 000 people to flee.

At least 85 000 of these individuals are living in newly-created spontaneous sites for internally displaced people, where basic services such as water, shelter and access to health services are in short supply.

The March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda, is the main perpetrator of the crisis.

– CAJ News