24/7 security firm expands to Uganda

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) -THE global security solutions provider, 24/7 Trainings and Security has expanded to Uganda.

The United Kingdom-headquartered company pledged to introduce new cutting-edge security solutions to the East African market.

These are the 24/7 Portable Site Security Tower and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

These new products will enhance its existing offerings, which include private security guards, K9 (police dog) security and remote CCTV monitoring.

The 24/7 Portable Site Security Tower is designed to provide reliable, all-weather surveillance for construction sites, industrial projects and remote locations.

Equipped with high-definition cameras, the tower ensures comprehensive coverage while its solar-powered operation guarantees functionality even in off-grid areas.

Alongside the tower, the introduction of AI-enabled CCTV cameras marks a significant advancement in security technology. These cameras feature facial recognition, object detection, and license plate recognition, enhancing access control and surveillance accuracy.

“With over two decades of experience, 24/7 Security Group remains committed to innovation and excellence in the security industry,” 24/7 Trainings and Security Uganda executive, Samuel Kitone, said.

“We take pride in providing affordable, high-tech security solutions tailored to the needs of businesses, individuals, and government institutions.”

Kitone said the company’s goal was to ensure that security challenges were met with state-of-the-art technology and expert services, reinforcing a dedication to safety and reliability.

– CAJ News