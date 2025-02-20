EcoCash considers rebranding after Econet restructure

from DANAI MWARUMBA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe Limited is in the process of changing its name to remove the reference to EcoCash.

This is because the company no longer owns EcoCash and the other finance technology businesses.

In 2024, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and EcoCash Holdings concluded a scheme of reconstruction whereby all the fintech businesses, namely EcoCash, VAYA Technologies, Econet Insurance, Econet Life (Private) Limited, MARS and Maisha Health Fund, were transferred from EcoCash to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

The fintech businesses have been operating as subsidiaries of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe since April 2024.

Their performance was reported in the company’s public Financial Reports for the half year ended August 2024 under the Mobile Money and Insurance segments.

Eddie Chibi continues as Chief Executive Officer of the fintech businesses that are now held as subsidiaries of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe.

“All existing fintech, Mobile Money and Banking services operations continue uninterrupted,” Econet and EcoCash jointly stated.

– CAJ News