Military drills evoke memories of Zimbabwe coup

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – THE last time military tanks rolled into the streets of the Zimbabwean capital Harare heralded a military coup that ousted former president Robert Mugabe from power in 2017.

Hence there has been apprehension when over 20 tanks have been spotted this week in parts of the city, amid renewed infighting within the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) in recent weeks.

Never has the liberation movement been this divided since Mugabe, now late, was ousted by the military, paving way for current leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa (82), then his expelled deputy, to take over.

A faction backing then first lady, Grace Mugabe, to take power hounded Mnangagwa from power and briefly into exile.

Now the tables have turned against Mnangagwa.

He is under pressure from a faction of ZANU-PF to quit, amid infighting at the economic problems, but another section of the party want him to extend his stranglehold on power.

A cabal against him agitates for his deputy, Constantino Chiwenga (68) to assume power. A clique of liberation veterans of the 1970s wants Mnangagwa gone, immediately, notwithstanding polls are due in 2028.

Chiwenga led the defence forces when they ousted Mugabe from power, 37 years as he led the country with an iron fist.

Nick Mangwana, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Information and Publicity, appealed for calm among the citizens, assuring that the military tanks spotted in the Borrowdale suburb, Harare, was merely a routine exercise.

“There is a scheduled exercise to test equipment which is taking place today (Wednesday). Nothing to be concerned about,” Mangwana said.

– CAJ News