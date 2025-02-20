Namibia launches national AI strategy

from ALFRED SHILONGO in Windhoek, Namibia

Namibia Bureau

WINDHOEK, (CAJ News) – NAMIBIA has officially launched its National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy, positioning itself as a front-runner in promoting AI adoption and innovation within the region.

This is a significant move towards technological advancement, geared towards establishing the nation as a hub for “AI for Emerging Economies.”

The strategy is poised to reshape various sectors of the economy while driving socio-economic growth.

The foundation of the National AI Strategy rests on the creation of a National AI Council, tasked with spearheading the country’s AI initiatives.

This council will be complemented by sector-specific Technical Working Groups (TWGs), which will delve into distinct focal areas ensuring that AI implementation aligns with national goals.

These collaborative bodies are essential for developing tailored solutions that address the unique challenges faced by Namibia and its citizens.

One of the key areas targeted for AI integration is healthcare.

Education is another critical sector earmarked for AI-driven innovation in Namibia’s strategy.

In agriculture, the backbone of many emerging economies, AI has the potential to revolutionize farming practices.

The mining sector, an essential component of Namibia’s economy, also stands to benefit significantly from the AI strategy.

Namibia’s National AI strategy is seen as a visionary step towards harnessing the power of AI for the benefit of its citizens.

– CAJ News