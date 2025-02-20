Panzi resilient amid M23 Bukavu takeover

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Panzi Foundation is wary of the safety of its staff after the March 23 Movement (M23) forces invaded and took control of Bukavu, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), this past weekend.

Bukavu serves as the headquarters of the non-profit organisation, which runs a hospital.

“At this time, our team remains unharmed, albeit shaken, and Panzi Hospital remains open with an on-call staff,” Panzi stated.

The hospital is still providing essential maternal, reproductive and child health care.

“Our team of talented surgeons is also treating an influx of patients with gunshot wounds and severe injuries from explosives following a weekend of confusion as the rebel forces slowly captured the city.”

Panzi hospital has strengthened its emergency response mechanisms, built up additional stock of medicines and fuel as well as creating temporary shelters for survivors who needed to relocate to safer locations amid the conflict.

It welcomed the outpouring of support to its team and the entire Congolese community.

“The days ahead will be difficult, but we remain steadfast in our mission to provide lifesaving care to those in need,” the organisation stated.

Panzi has been in the DRC over the past three decades.

– CAJ News