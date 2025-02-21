Japan partners IBM, Microsoft on digital skills training

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A PARTNERSHIP funded by Japan, in partnership with Microsoft East Africa and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has equipped some 7 000 Kenyan women and youth in Africa with the requisite skills.

A brainchild of the United Nations International Training and Research Center (UNITAR) has empowered the women with skills in data analysis, software development, project management, business analysis, artificial intelligence (AI) and soft skills.

The programme, ran between November 2023 and February 2024, aimed to enhance the employability and competitiveness of African women and youth in a digital-driven world.

Late Thursday, UNITAR looked back at the progress made during that period, describing it as a success.

The agency used the example of Betty Mwende, now UNITAR alumna, who came across the UNITAR 2023’s “Developing Essential Digital Skills for Women and Youth in Africa” training programme.

She was selected to join the Microsoft track.

In the online Phase 1, Mwende gained foundational digital skills that were theoretical but also applicable to the working environment.

Her award was a cash prize of US$1 000, which she used to buy a laptop to deliver the digital skills training for girls in her village.

“I extend heartfelt gratitude to UNITAR, Microsoft, IBM and the People and Government of Japan for their steadfast support,” she said.

“Together, we are not only closing gender and skills gaps but also paving the way for a more inclusive and empowered future,” Mwende added.

– CAJ News