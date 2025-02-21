McDonald’s SA taps to digital innovation for sustainability

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MCDONALD’S South Africa is advancing sustainability efforts through localised supply chains, climate-conscious initiatives and digital transformation.

These actions align with trends toward sustainable business practices while supporting both environmental and economic goals.

Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing and Supply Chain Officer of McDonald’s South Africa, highlighted the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability.

“A key focus for us has been transforming our Supply Chain through enterprise development and focusing on Quality Assurance through improved efficiency, accountability and resilience,” Padiachy said.

In addition, the focus on increased local transformative sourcing through businesses like beef production, cheese manufacturing, sauces production, and growing of fresh produce, McDonald’s says it is enhancing food security, supporting domestic industries while increasing local job creation.

Since 2010, McDonald’s South Africa has taken steps to improve its environmental footprint.

The company introduced recyclable sustainable packaging and, in 2015, implemented a strategy to reduce electricity consumption through energy-efficient lighting, ergonomic building designs that use natural light in its restaurants and lessened the dependency on electricity, installed solar and water systems backup systems.

Recently, the company implemented the conversion of used cooking oil into biodiesel as part of its sustainability efforts.

The company has also adopted digital tools to improve operational efficiencies by driving speed of service and accuracy.

Additionally, in 2018, the company introduced the McDonald’s MyM, which has streamlined mobile ordering and pay, offering loyalty rewards contributing to increased levels of customer experience and convenience.

Padiachy said the company’s innovation goes beyond technology.

“We focus on creating sustainable solutions that benefit our customers, employees, and the environment.”

– CAJ News