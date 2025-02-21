Pret A Manger expands to South Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – A DEDICATED team embarked on an intensive six-week training program in Hong Kong ahead of the recent opening of the first Pret A Manger store in South Africa.

The shop has been opened at the Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

For Hamza Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer of the Millat Group and responsible for bringing the brand to South Africa this investment in training was non-negotiable.

“At Pret, we don’t just serve food—we create experiences,” Farooqui said.

“To bring the magic of Pret to South Africa, we needed our team to train with the best, learning firsthand what it takes to maintain the highest standards in service and quality,” he explained.

During their time in Hong Kong, the South African team honed their Barista skills, learned the intricacies of Pret’s freshly made menu, and gained leadership insights that will help them seamlessly run the new shop in Johannesburg.

Pret’s Managing Director for Asia, Eira Jarvis, expressed her satisfaction following the conclusion of the training programme.

“At Pret, our passionate people are at the heart of everything we do. As our founder said: you can’t hire someone who can make sandwiches and teach them to be passionate, so we hire passionate people and teach them to make sandwiches,” Jarvis said.

Pret operates more than 700 shops worldwide in 20 international markets.

– CAJ News