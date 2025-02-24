AfDB presidential candidates under scrutiny

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE race for the presidency of the African Development Bank (AfDB) is intensifying amid growing concerns over the commitment of some candidates to the transparency of the election process.

As the May 29 poll approaches, five candidates have entered the race to succeed Akinwumi Adesina, the Nigerian national who has led the bank since 2015 and is serving his final five-year term.

The candidates are Amadou Hott (Senegal), Samuel Maimbo (Zambia), Sidi Ould Tah (Mauritania), Abbas Mahamat Tolli (Chad), and Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala (South Africa).

Ethical concerns have surfaced, particularly regarding Maimbo and Tah, who respectively still hold leadership positions at the World Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). Critics argue that they are leveraging institutional resources to fuel their campaigns.

According to a source within BADEA, Tah appears to have started his campaign a year ago, strategically leveraging official BADEA visits to ingratiate himself with leaders through strategic investments by the Arab bank.

His visits to Abidjan last September and to Lomé the following October to meet both Ivorian and Togolese presidents have secured him the support of both nations. At the World Bank, Maimbo still has an active employee status in internal systems and appears to be leveraging the bank’s communications resources extensively for the highly mediatized campaign he has led so far.

This situation raises concerns of a conflict of interest, as critics suggest they might be prioritizing personal ambition over institutional duty, potentially undermining the election’s integrity.

In contrast, Tshabalala, Hott, and Tolli have resigned from their positions to ensure transparency. Tshabalala stepped down after securing South Africa’s backing, while Hott left to avoid any conflicts of interest, and Tolli resigned from his role at the Bank of Central African States (BEAC) in February 2024.

While this demonstrates their commitment to fair play, it highlights the stark contrast with Maimbo and Tah, who remain in their roles despite growing criticism.

The candidates’ qualifications for the role are also under intense scrutiny and should above all be at the center of the discourse. Tshabalala, the only female candidate, brings considerable experience in corporate finance and development.

However, some critics note that she lacks direct experience in high value, multibillion dollar projects and has never been involved in large scale financial transactions or fundraising efforts.

Additionally, the complex geopolitical issues between her country of South Africa and Israel could alienate key international partners, particularly the United States, further complicating her bid and potentially undermining the Bank if she wins the presidency.

Tolli’s credentials, which include a Master’s in Economics from Paris I Panthéon Sorbonne and a focus on public policy and administration, are seen as insufficient for managing the AfDB’s financial operations. Maimbo holds a Ph.D. in Public Administration and an MBA and appears to have the appropriate academic qualifications.

The concerns over Maimbo’s candidacy are the roles he held at the World Bank, such as Chief of Staff or Budget and Performance Review Vice President, which many view as support positions rather than leadership positions.

Hott has a Bachelor of Science in Economics, a postgraduate degree in Financial Markets, Finance, and Banking Management, and a Master’s in Applied Mathematics; a combination which could equip him with the technical expertise necessary to lead the bank.

The fact that Hott has held top private and public positions in Senegal and at the AfDB strengthens his candidacy; however, questions arise regarding his apparent position as Adesina’s successor.

Historically, member states have consistently chosen to go with a clean slate and break away from previous administrations. Additionally, many believe that the next AfDB President should not come from West Africa, as Nigeria held the position for the last decade.

This argument, although not an official voting consideration, could undermine Hott’s campaign and potentially Tah’s as well, who hails from Mauritania, which is also in West Africa although often considered an Arab Maghreb country.

Tah, who holds a Ph.D. in Economics, shows a strong academic and professional background, having served as both Minister of Economy and President of an economic development bank.

Concerns, however, center on Tah’s proximity to the Gulf. Skeptics wonder if he would prioritize Middle Eastern interests over African priorities. This complex position of cross-continental brokering could undermine his ability to effectively lead the AfDB, which requires a leader able to address Africa’s financial and development needs unencumbered by foreign interests.

The AfDB plays a pivotal role in financing African governments and private companies, and its presidency is critical for shaping the region’s financial future. The scrutiny surrounding these candidates underscores the importance of selecting a leader who possesses the right blend of technical expertise, political acumen, and commitment to institutional integrity.

