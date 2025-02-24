Cape schools receive Mi Desk learning solutions

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – TWO primary schools in Cape Town have received the Mi Desk, an innovative and mobile learning solution, courtesy of McDonald’s South Africa.

This donation addresses the lack of proper school furniture, with Grade 1 learners currently writing on the floor.

“Today’s initiative is not just about desks, it is about hope,” said Daniel Padiachy, Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald’s South Africa.

“It is about sending a clear message to these young minds that they are valued, that their education matters, and that we believe in their potential to shape the future of our nation.”

The Department of Science and Innovation and the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) have endorsed Mi Desk as a practical tool to enhance classroom experiences in underprivileged communities.

Siviwe Gwarube, Basic Education minister, said, “The support of private sector partners, such as McDonalds, to the education system is crucial, government efforts alone are not enough to meet the educational needs of our growing population.”

This initiative aligns with McDonald’s South Africa’s broader “Together Mzansi” philosophy, emphasising the brand’s commitment to giving back to the communities that have supported it over the years.

Dr Farana Boodhram of Midesk Global welcomed the collaboration with McDonald’s.

“It represents our shared commitment to fostering hope, creativity, and a passion for learning among students. These mobile desks will empower them to learn without limits,” Boodhram added.

The Mi Desk is an innovative wheeled school bag that transforms into a fully functional desk and chair, complete with a solar-powered light and a USB charging portal.

This initiative aligns with six of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under the 2030 Agenda.

– CAJ News