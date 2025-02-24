Floods batter climate change crisis-torn Botswana

from HASSAN ONYANGO in Kampala, Uganda

Uganda Bureau

KAMPALA, (CAJ News) – UGANDA’S biggest opposition party allege attempts by the police and military intelligence to hack into electronic devices seized during raids at its headquarters.

The raid of the National Unity Platform (NUP) offices in the capital Kampala this past weekend is part of crackdowns by the government against the opposition ahead of the general elections less than a year.

NUP had earlier reported the loss of the computers, phones and other electronic gadgets as stolen, but in the latest turn of events, it has reported that these have been traced some of the implements to the Police Headquarters at Naguru while others have been taken to the Defense Intelligence and Security (DIS) headquarters at Mbuya, according to the GPS on these devices.

“There are also attempts to hack into some of these devices,” said NUP president, Robert Kyagulanyi.

It is alleged information technology experts at the police and defense are attempting to hack the devices.

“Thankfully, our IT teams are doing their best to protect our data except that which they found in hard copy,” Kyagulanyi said.

He said the opposition party was monitoring the police’s and military intelligence’s “criminal actions” in real time.

Political temperatures are rising in the East African country ahead of the January 2026 poll.

Critics accuse President Yoweri Museveni of vote rigging and clampdowns against critics and opposition to maintain a stranglehold on power.

Aged 80, he has been in power since 1986.

This makes him one of the longest serving heads of state in the world.

– CAJ News