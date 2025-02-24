Huawei certified as top employer in Africa

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – HUAWEI South Africa believes its certification as a top employer for the eighth year running reflects the company’s substantial impact on the local employment landscape.

The Top Employers Institute has certified the technology company.

Huawei’s presence in Africa has also been recognised with a total of 14 of its representative offices in Sub Saharan Africa receiving Top Employer accreditation, an increase from 12 last year.

This achievement marks the first-time participation of Namibia and Zimbabwe, joining Angola, Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, all of which have earned the esteemed Top Employer seal.

Huawei is also ranked among the top 20 telecommunications companies on the continent.

“Our ranking in the Top Employer Programme is a badge of pride for our teams,” said Huawei South Africa human resources (HR) executive, Erica Ma.

Ma believes this also serves as a benchmark for the company to consistently assess itself against as it continues to reflect on how it innovates and creates a world-class working environment.

“This means actively appreciating and rewarding employees for the skills, capabilities, dedication and experience they bring to the workplace every day,” he added.

The Top Employers Institute has certified over 2 400 companies from 125 global companies based on their HR strategies and positive contributions to the world of work.

“This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the Certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and well-being of their people as they enrich the world of work,” David Plink, Top Employers Institute CEO, said.

– CAJ News