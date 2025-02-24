Load shedding returns to haunt SA

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ONE of the main parties in the coalition government has called on the administration to open the electricity supply sector, as load shedding returns to haunt South Africa.

The advice of the Democratic Alliance (DA) comes as the restrictions were accelerated to Stage 6, or up to eight hours per day without electricity.

The latest crisis started as Stage 3.

Kevin Mileham, DA spokesperson on Electricity and Energy, said the latest power cuts underline the fact that South Africa cannot rely on Eskom to be its primary source of electricity.

“The over-reliance on Eskom to maintain and build new generation capacity has led to the creation of a monopoly of supply, and what is essentially a single point of failure,” he said.

Mileham believes South Africa urgently needs to open the electricity supply sector, by accelerating the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme and incentivising the private sector to become more actively involved in addressing our electricity needs.

“The roll out of additional transmission infrastructure must be prioritised and accelerated.”

Consistent power supply has been one of the success stories of the coalition government that has been in power since mid-2024.

Also known as the government of national unity (GNU), its largest member is the African National Congress (ANC).

Mileham said the Minister of Electricity and Energy Kgosientsho David Ramokgopa must take the necessary steps to enable a robust power sector that is no longer dependent on a failing Eskom to resolve this crisis.

“Our economy and people demand action,” he said.

Ramokgopa assured the nation load shedding would be suspended in the coming days.

“I’m confident that by the end of the week, we should be out of this difficult situation,” he said at a media briefing on Sunday.

– CAJ News