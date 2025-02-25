Fresh crackdown against government critics in Zimbabwe

from MARCUS MUSHONGA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – A PROMINENT journalist has been arrested in a renewed crackdown against dissent in Zimbabwe.

Police apprehended Blessed Mhlanga for allegedly transmitting data messages inciting violence.

Mhlanga, who works for Heart and Soul TV (HStv), has been charged with two counts of contravening section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, which relate to the “transmission of data message inciting violence or damage to property.”

Both counts are restricted to the “public violence” component, and emanate from interviews which Mhlanga reportedly conducted with Blessing Geza, an outspoken liberation war veteran and a ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) political party central committee member.

Geza has been the biggest critic of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa and has demanded his resignation over the country’s economic and political problems.

Mhlanga has denied all charges levelled against him.

He was to appear in court on Tuesday.

ZANU-PF is accused of clampdowns against private media, to maintain its stranglehold on power since independence 45 years ago.

– CAJ News