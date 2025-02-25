Germany commits €50 million for aid in Ethiopia

from ADANE BIKILA in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Ethiopia Bureau

ADDIS ABABA, (CAJ News) – GERMANY has committed an additional €50 million (US$52,54) in humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia.

Jens Hanefeld, Ambassador of Germany to the East African country, confirmed the funding.

It is to be made available to United Nations agencies working with children, women and refugees in Ethiopia.

Dr Ramiz Alakbarov, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Ethiopia, expressed gratitude for Germany’s continued support.

“The UN deeply appreciates the steadfast support of the people and Government of Germany in addressing Ethiopia’s humanitarian challenges. Germany’s flexible and vital contributions have enabled lifesaving assistance while fostering resilience among vulnerable communities,” Alakbarov said.

In 2024, Germany provided significant financial support to the UN system in Ethiopia, channeling a total of €44 million through several UN agencies.

These include the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), UN Children’s Fund and UN Women.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and World Health Organisation (WHO) also benefited from funding.

Germany and the UN system in Ethiopia are working to address urgent humanitarian needs while promoting long-term solutions that protect and empower the most vulnerable communities.

The country faces intermittent conflict and enduring the impact of climate change.

– CAJ News