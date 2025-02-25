Google, Salesforce expand Cloud partnership

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SALESFORCE and Google have announced a major expansion of their strategic partnership, delivering choice in the models and capabilities businesses use to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered agents.

This expanded partnership provides crucial flexibility, empowering customers to develop tailored AI solutions that meet their specific needs.

The partnership lets Salesforce customers build Agentforce agents with Gemini and deploy Salesforce on Google Cloud. It builds on their existing collaboration, which enables seamless data sharing between Google BigQuery and Salesforce via zero copy technology.

“Through our expanded partnership with Google Cloud and deep integrations at the platform, application, and infrastructure layer, we’re giving customers choice in the applications and models they want to use,” said Srini Tallapragada, Salesforce President and Chief Engineering and Customer Success Officer.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, said Salesforce’s selection of Google Cloud as a major infrastructure provider meant enterprise customers could now deploy some of their most critical applications on Google’s AI-optimised infrastructure, with minimal friction.

“Our mutual customers have asked us to be able to work more seamlessly across Salesforce and Google Cloud, and this expanded partnership will help them accelerate their AI transformations with agentic AI, state-of-the-art AI models, data analytics, and more,” Kurian said.

Google Cloud is at the forefront of enterprise AI, with millions of developers using its cutting edge Gemini models and AI optimized infrastructure.

– CAJ News