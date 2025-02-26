Clearwater Capital purchases SnoLink Logistics

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE private equity fund manager, Clearwater Capital, has announced the purchase of Etlin International’s temperature-controlled storage and logistics arm through a business rescue deal.

This division, SnoLink Logistics, will continue to serve its existing customer base, which includes several Blue Chip retailers.

“This acquisition reflects South Africa’s evolving supply chain, offering a reliable and trustworthy route to market,” commented Clearwater Capital Executive Chairman, Harish Mehta.

He said Clearwater had an interest in this sector for several years, hence this acquisition was strategic.

“Furthermore, it creates new opportunities for importers of temperature-sensitive products, like ice cream and mechanically deboned meat, to access the South African market with greater confidence.”

Under the new ownership structure, the logistics provider will maintain its workforce of 480 employees.

Expansion is underway nationally to increase the company’s capacity by 43 percent.

This includes building a new facility in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, with construction due to commence in 2026.

Christopher Nulliah will remain SnoLink Logistics’ Managing Director.

“Navigating this new chapter under Clearwater Capital’s ownership presents an exciting opportunity for SnowLink,” Nulliah said.

– CAJ News