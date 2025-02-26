Kenya government infighting halts Nairobi internet services

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – A DISPUTE the Nairobi County has with Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) and internet service providers over wayleave fees and compliance issues has disrupted critical internet services in the region.

Nairobi accuses KPLC of enabling non-compliant internet service providers to mount fibre optic cables on its power lines without authorities’ approvals.

Internet service providers, businesses, educational institutions and members of the public have been left stranded and there are concerns of the economic impact, with the county hosting Kenya’s capital city, with a similar name.

During the crackdown, officials from the county have since Tuesday been disconnecting cables mounted on KPLC poles within the area.

Such actions are a setback to the Kenyan government’s digital superhighway project, which includes laying 100 000 kilometres of fibre cable.

The laying is now executed on KPLC powerlines, instead of trenches. The latter is seen as time consuming and detrimental to the environment.

The Communications Authority (CA) of Kenya has intervened amid the deadlock, issuing a warning on the tampering with fibre.

“Fibre optic networks are the cornerstone of the country’s digital economy, supporting connectivity, innovation and access to essential services,” CA stated.

“Any interference with this infrastructure must conform with legal and regulatory frameworks,” it added.

CA has urged the Nairobi County and KPLC as well as the public to exercise restraint until a solution is found.

“Any unlawful, unilateral action that undermines connectivity should cease forthwith,” the regulator warned.

The fallout between the Governor Johnson Sakaja-run county and the power utility runs deeper.

On Monday, KPLC reported that Nairobi officials, accompanied by police, stormed the utility’s Stima Plaza head office and sealed it, assaulted staff and customers, clamped vehicles and dumped uncollected garbage at the premises.

This is linked to a rift over an outstanding debt, which KPLC on Tuesday disclosed was at KSh3 billion (US$23,17 million).

Last weekend, Nairobi Water and Sewerage company reportedly cut off water supplies to Stima Plaza, allegedly without explanation.

Jonah Ngaira, a commentator, said recent developments were a case of “government fighting itself.”

“It is even shameful that it’s happening to its very capital city,” he added.

– CAJ News