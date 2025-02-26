OK Zimbabwe axes directors

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe Bureau

HARARE, (CAJ News) – OK ZIMBABWE Limited, the country’s leading retail group, has fired its directors amid challenges afflicting the company and the country.

Chief Executive Officer, Maxen Phillip Karombo, Chief Financial Officer, Phillimon Mushosho, and Supply Chain Director, Knox Mupaya, have been axed.

In comes Willard Vimbai Zireva as Chief Executive Officer, Alex Edgar Siyavora as Chief Financial Officer and Muzvidzwa Richard Chingaira as Supply Chain Director.

The changes have been implemented with immediate effect.

“The company has been facing operating challenges that have necessitated a comprehensive business review and restructuring aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and driving sustainable growth in a dynamic market,” stated Margaret Munyuru, OK secretary.

“The Board would like to acknowledge the outgoing executive team for their service through this challenging period, and to welcome back the team reposed with the remit to stabilize and turn the business around over the next six months whilst the company engages in the process to identify the executive replacements.”

– CAJ News