Oppo launches Reno 13 in SA

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO has unveiled its Reno13 series in South Africa.

The Chinese-headquartered company believes the launch ushers in a new era in mobile photography for South Africans with its groundbreaking underwater shooting capabilities.

The Oppo Reno13 5G is available in all operators, with pricing starting from R799pm over 36 months.

The Reno13 F is set for release in March.

“The Reno13 series is a testament to Oppo’s commitment to enhancing smartphone photography,” said Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market at Oppo South Africa.

“With its innovative underwater shooting capabilities and AI-enhanced imaging, this device is perfect for content creators, adventure seekers, and everyday users who want to capture life’s best moments – rain or shine, on land or underwater.”

The Reno13 5G has a 5,600mAh battery and 80W SUPER VOOC Flash Charge.

“From its AI-powered imaging to industry-first underwater photography features, the Reno13 series is set to redefine what users can expect from a smartphone,” Faurie said.

– CAJ News