Scores of Christians allegedly beheaded in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

DRC Bureau

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – THE Christian charity, Open Doors, has denounced the recent beheading of 70 individuals of that religion in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The organisation believes this could be one of many such slaughters, unless the international community acts immediately.

The Islamist extremist group, Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), allegedly carried out the attacks in Mayba village.

Open Doors reports that the militants first kidnapped 20 Christians on February 11 when neighbours rushed to intervene, 50 more were taken.

All 70 were reportedly led to a nearby church and beheaded in cold blood two days later, the organisation reported.

“This was not just an act of terror. It was a targeted massacre of Christians, and it will not stop here,” said Illia Djadi, Senior Analyst for Freedom of Religion and Belief in Sub-Saharan Africa for Open Doors.

“The ADF is part of a growing extremist network that is waging an insurgency to establish an Islamic republic, in the region, like ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) attempted this in the Middle East. If nothing is done, more attacks will follow,” Djadi said.

The attack comes amid worsening violence in the eastern DRC, where the March 23 Movement (M23), a rebel group allegedly backed by Rwanda, has taken over large parts of North and South Kivu provinces.

Djadi said the chaos created by M23 had opened the door for the ADF to continue its campaign of terror with impunity.

“Communities, particularly in rural areas, have been targeted. They are completely unprotected, and the world is not paying attention,” Djadi said.

According to Open Doors researchers, at least 355 Christians were killed for their faith in the DRC in 2024, a rise from 261 the previous year.

Formerly Zaire, DRC ranks 35th on the Open Doors World Watch List, a ranking of the 50 most dangerous places in the world to be a Christian.

– CAJ News