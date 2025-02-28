DR Congo: “For the West, it’s either minerals over Humanity or sanctions”

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – FOR over three decades, the global powers at the United Nations have been acutely aware of the complex and tragic dynamics underpinning the violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Since the genocidal forces defeated in Rwanda in 1994 found sanctuary in the eastern DRC, these forces have perpetuated instability, insecurity, and unspeakable violence across the region.

Despite this knowledge, international actors have largely failed to address the root causes of the crisis, allowing it to fester and deepen.

A Betrayal of Rwanda and the Banyarwanda

The genocidal militias that fled Rwanda in 1994 did not disappear; they reestablished themselves in the DRC, where they reorganized and continued their campaigns of terror.

These forces destabilized the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu, displacing millions and triggering waves of refugees who sought safety in neighboring countries and as far afield as Canada and the United States.

The plight of the Congolese Banyarwanda, in particular, has been systematically ignored. Marginalized and victimized, this community has faced relentless persecution, even as Western powers looked away.

The international community’s failure in 1994 to prevent the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda set a grim precedent. Despite pledges of “Never Again,” the same powers failed to act when genocidal forces regrouped just across the border. For thirty years, Rwanda has faced an existential threat from these forces while the world prioritized other interests.

The Narrative of Minerals: A Convenient Distraction

Over the years, Western powers have reduced the DRC crisis to a simplistic narrative about mineral wealth. While resource exploitation is indeed a factor, this narrative conveniently ignores the human tragedy faced by the Banyarwanda community.

It also serves to obscure the role of genocidal forces in perpetuating instability and deflects responsibility for addressing these root causes. Instead, any resistance to injustice—particularly by Rwanda—has been framed as aggression, a mischaracterization that undermines legitimate security concerns.

Performative Peace Processes

Between 2000 and 2013, various peace agreements were brokered under the auspices of international actors, including the United Nations, the United States and the European Union.

Despite the involvement of “special envoys” and the signing of accords by the DRC government, these agreements remained largely unimplemented. This lack of follow-through underscores the disconnect between the rhetoric of diplomacy and the reality of prolonged suffering and conflict on the ground.

Territorial Integrity or Existential Threat? Western Complicity in Tilting the Scales Against Rwanda

The recent diplomatic pressure on Rwanda following President Tshisekedi’s military failures reveals glaring double standards. Rather than supporting African-led solutions, such as the EAC/SADC peace processes, Western governments have instead started accusing Rwanda of undermining DRC’s territorial integrity. This accusation disregards the clear aggression by the DRC, including its alliances with genocidal forces and mercenaries.

In contrast, African-led initiatives have urged dialogue between the DRC government and the M23 rebel group to achieve a lasting solution. However, the contemptuous disregard of these processes by Western powers undermines their legitimacy. It also reveals a deeper disdain for African sovereignty and solutions, echoing the indifference shown during the 1994 genocide.

For Rwanda, the stakes are clear: its security and sovereignty are non-negotiable. When faced with existential threats, including Tshisekedi’s militarization along Rwanda’s border, Rwanda has had no choice but to act decisively to defend itself. History has taught Rwandans that they cannot rely on external powers for protection.

A Call for Accountability

The international community’s handling of the DRC-Rwanda crisis represents a profound failure of leadership and responsibility. By perpetuating biased narratives and ignoring the plight of marginalized communities, global powers have exacerbated the very problems they claim to address. The path forward requires a fundamental shift—one that prioritizes justice for the Congolese Banyarwanda, holds complicit actors accountable, and supports genuine, African-led efforts to achieve lasting peace.

Rwanda’s security and territorial integrity cannot be compromised. The international community must recognize its role in enabling decades of injustice and take meaningful steps to rectify these failures. Until then, the tragedy unfolding in the DRC and Rwanda remains a stark indictment of global inaction and indifference.

